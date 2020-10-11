5 states with most Covid-19 cases contributed more than half of total recoveries: Govt

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:06 IST

More than 6 million patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered so far in India with five top states with maximum caseload contributing more than half of the total recoveries even as the country’s infection tally crossed the 7 million mark, the Union health ministry’s data showed on Sunday.

There were 89,154 people who were cured of Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday morning taking the number of recovered to 6,077,976 across the country and the national recovery rate to 86.17%, the ministry’s dashboard showed. The five top states with the maximum caseload, 61% of the active cases, have contributed more than half or 54.3% of the total recoveries, it said.

And, 80% of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 26,000 new cases of recovered patients of the respiratory disease. “With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases,” the statement said.

“With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries continues. 89,154 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country,” the health ministry said in a statement. “Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States/UTs, and total dedication & commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a consistent slide in the number of daily fatalities and a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries,” it added.

There were 74,383 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country and 80% of the fresh infections are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. Kerala has reported the maximum number of new cases and is followed by Maharashtra--both have contributed more than 11,000 to the tally of new cases.

India reached the grim milestone of seven million cases from six million in 13 days. Most of these Covid-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Barring Kerala and Karnataka, all the other states have seen their caseloads reaching their peaks.

According to the ministry, there are 867,496 active cases in India, which have been on the decrease and are less than 800,000 for the last three days.

The number of deaths across the country in the last 24 hours stood at 918 and 84% of these are reported from 10 states and Union territories, the ministry said in the statement. For the last eight consecutive days, new deaths recorded are less than 1,000...With 308 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for 33% of deaths reported yesterday, followed by Karnataka with 102 deaths,” it added.

There was a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in September and there were more than 90,000 cases between September 6 and September 20. India has seen a decline in the number of daily cases since September 21 onwards as the number of fresh cases started dropping.