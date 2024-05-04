50-year-old woman tied to electric pole, assaulted in Karnataka's Haveri

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of her house, beaten up, and tied to an electric pole by the family of a woman her son had eloped with, in Haveri district of Karnataka, police said. The woman was beaten up by the family members of a woman her son eloped with. (Representative image)

According to Haveri superintendent of police Anshukumar, the incident took place in Aremallapur village in Ranebennur taluk on Wednesday night, and an FIR has been registered with the Ranebennur Rural station. “The victim has been hospitalised in Ranebennur, and her condition is said to be stable,” he said.

Ranebennur Rural station inspector Praveenkumar said that the woman was beaten up by the family members of a woman her son eloped with last Wednesday.

“The victim’s son had eloped with a woman he was in a relationship with as she was being forced to marry someone else,” inspector Praveenkumar said, adding that an FIR has been filed against 16 people in the case.

On Wednesday night, the accused barged into the victim’s house, dragged her out and assaulted her. They later tied her to an electric pole and fled the spot, police said.

Taking cognisance of the case, the police have charged the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 448 (house-trespass), 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property or to constrain to an illegal act), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), read with 144 (a) (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon).

The incident comes months after a 42-year-old woman was dragged out of her house, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and thrashed allegedly after her son eloped with a woman, in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Thirteen people, including the parents and uncles of the girl, were released on bail. The high court had described the incident as heinous.