e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 53-yr-old woman dies at Covid-19 quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

53-yr-old woman dies at Covid-19 quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

With the cause of the woman’s death not yet ascertained, a team of doctors has been sent to the area to investigate the death and determine its cause.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand)
The woman had recently returned to her village in Pithoragarh from Haldwani in Nainital district, following which she had been quarantined.
The woman had recently returned to her village in Pithoragarh from Haldwani in Nainital district, following which she had been quarantined.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Pithoragarh: A 53 -year-old woman died at a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, health officials said on Tuesday. Authorities have instituted an inquiry to determine the cause of her death.

The woman had recently returned to her village in the hilly district from Haldwani in Nainital district, following which she had been quarantined.

Dr Bhagirathi Gunjan, chief medical officer Pithoragarh said that the woman had been quarantined at at Khoyam Jerthi village in the district after she returned from Haldwani on May 22. She said, on the directions of the district magistrate, an inquiry was initiated into the death of the woman on Monday evening.

“It is not clear how she died. A team of doctors has been sent to the area to investigate the death and determine its cause. Her post mortem result will clarify the circumstances under which she died”, she said

Rajendra Singh Danu, gram pradhan (village head) of Khoyam Jerthi, said the woman was quite healthy while at the quarantine centre but she collapsed on Monday evening following which local doctors declared her dead.

“It seems that she likely died due to a heart attack but her post mortem result will reveal the exact cause”, he said.

On Monday, a six-year-old girl at a quarantine centre in Nainital district’s Betalghat area died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake.

tags
top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In