53-yr-old woman dies at Covid-19 quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

india

Updated: May 26, 2020 18:21 IST

Pithoragarh: A 53 -year-old woman died at a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, health officials said on Tuesday. Authorities have instituted an inquiry to determine the cause of her death.

The woman had recently returned to her village in the hilly district from Haldwani in Nainital district, following which she had been quarantined.

Dr Bhagirathi Gunjan, chief medical officer Pithoragarh said that the woman had been quarantined at at Khoyam Jerthi village in the district after she returned from Haldwani on May 22. She said, on the directions of the district magistrate, an inquiry was initiated into the death of the woman on Monday evening.

“It is not clear how she died. A team of doctors has been sent to the area to investigate the death and determine its cause. Her post mortem result will clarify the circumstances under which she died”, she said

Rajendra Singh Danu, gram pradhan (village head) of Khoyam Jerthi, said the woman was quite healthy while at the quarantine centre but she collapsed on Monday evening following which local doctors declared her dead.

“It seems that she likely died due to a heart attack but her post mortem result will reveal the exact cause”, he said.

On Monday, a six-year-old girl at a quarantine centre in Nainital district’s Betalghat area died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake.