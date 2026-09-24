55-year-old Karnataka man murdered in UAE's Sharjah, dismembered body found in car trunk

A 55-year-old Indian expatriate who had worked in the United Arab Emirates for two decades was found dead in his car in Sharjah, his body cut into pieces and packed into two suitcases, while his wife and son remain untraceable, a member of his family, quoting information received from authorities, said on Wednesday. Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said authorities had not yet received word from Sharjah Police or the Indian Consulate in the UAE. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

The forensic findings released by the Sharjah Public Prosecution on Monday revealed that the man died from two stab wounds to the chest before his body was dismembered. The body was discovered on August 12 inside the trunk of his own sedan. HT has a copy of the report.

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Family lost direct contact with victim The victim, Alwin Prashanth Kunder, a resident of Udupi district in Karnataka, had been employed at Sharjah International Airport for the past 14 years, according to his brother Anil Prashanth Kunder. “He was married to Teena, a teacher. The couple has a son who is currently in Class 10,” Anil said.

The family lost direct contact with him after July 20, he said.