5-time MLA, former Dy CM, Renu Devi trails behind Congress's Washi in Bettiah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded veteran leader Renu Devi as its candidate in Bihar's Bettiah Assembly seat. The constituency, which falls under the Pashchim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, went to the polls on November 11 and witnessed an interesting contest. Renu Devi faces the heat from Congress's Washi Ahmad, who is contesting on behalf of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar assembly election.(drpremkrbihar/Instagram)

Five-time MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Renu Devi has taken on Congress's Washi Ahmad, who is contesting on behalf of the Mahagathbandhan. Anil Kumar Singh is contesting from Jan Suraaj; however, the primary contest is between Devi and Ahmad. Ahmad is now taking the lead.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly took place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Who is Renu Devi?

NDA candidate Renu Devi has been a prominent political figure in the Bettiah constituency, securing four consecutive victories from 2000 to 2010.

However, she faced a setback in 2015, losing to Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari, but made a strong comeback in 2020, reclaiming the seat by once again defeating Tiwari.

In the 2010 elections, Renu Devi, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), defeated Independent candidate Anil Kumar Jha by a decisive margin of 28,789 votes, securing 42,010 votes against Jha's 13,221 votes.

Born into the Noniya community, classified among the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in Bihar, Renu Devi was the first female deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Renu Devi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1988 via the party's women's wing (Mahila Morcha) and served in an array of leadership roles.

Bettiah assembly constituency

Bettiah is a general constituency, not reserved for any category and is an important agricultural and commercial centre, known for its brass, metalware, and leather industries.

The region, which is part of North Bihar, often experiences floods; meanwhile, unemployment is also a significant issue in the area.

Bettiah was also part of the Mahagathbandhan's campaign during the Voter Adhikar Yatra earlier this year, and it has a significant Muslim population, accounting for around 40%.