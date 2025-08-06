Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
‘6 aircraft engine shutdown incidents so far’: says Centre

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 11:24 am IST

The incidents involved several airlines, with a significant crash on June 12 linked to the Air India's London Gatwick-bound flight.

Six aircraft engine shutdown incidents and three incidents of May Day calls have been reported so far this year, according to Centre.

The data was shared by minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, with the Rajya Sabha.(Unsplash/representational)
As per data shared by minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol with the Rajya Sabha, there have been two incidents of engine shutdown, in IndiGo and SpiceJet, while Air India and Alliance Air had one such incident each. There have been three incidents of May Day Call, including the London Gatwick-bound flight that crashed on June 12.

