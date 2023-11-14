close_game
News / India News / 6 Delhi men driving to Mussoorie die after car crashes into truck on highway

6 Delhi men driving to Mussoorie die after car crashes into truck on highway

ByS Raju
Nov 14, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Six men from Delhi died in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Muzaffarnagar district. They were on their way to Mussoorie.

MEERUT: Six men from east Delhi’s Shahdara, died on Tuesday morning after their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Chapaar area of Muzaffarnagar district, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Their families have been informed and the bodies sent for autopsy. (Videograb/PTI)
The six, said to be in their early twenties, were on their way to Mussoorie when the accident took place a little over 150km from Delhi. The deceased were on residents of Shahdara in Delhi, said Chapaar station house officer Om Pal.

Their families have been informed and the bodies sent for autopsy.

Om Pal said the accident took place at 4am on Tuesday when the Maruti Ciaz car crashed into the 22-wheeler truck. Police said the mangled remains of the car - the front portion of the car was completely smashed - were pulled out from under the truck with the help of a crane.

Police said the six men died on the spot.

Five of the six men have been identified as Shivam Tyagi, Parsh Sharma, Kunal Sharma, Dheeraj and Vishal

