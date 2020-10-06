6 killed, 24 injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:01 IST

Four migrant labourers and two minors were killed while 24 others sustained injuries in an accident that took place in Dhar district, 251 km south west of Bhopal, on Monday night when a tanker transporting LPG rammed a vehicle from behind. All the victims were travelling in the second vehicle, said police.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital in Dhar where their condition is stated to be stable.

Superintendent of police, Dhar district, Aaditya Singh said the migrant labourers from Kodi village of the district had gone to Keshar village which is also situated in the same district, for harvesting of soybean crop.

“About 40 labourers were returning home in a pick-up vehicle but the tyre of the vehicle had a puncture near Chikhliya village. The vehicle was stationary on the road when the tanker that was running on high speech rammed it. About 10 of the group were not affected by the accident as they went away looking for a tyre repairing shop. The tanker driver fled the spot.”

Police are investigating the incident to know whether the victims were travelling in the vehicle on their own or some contractor forced them to do so in the overcrowded vehicle which is not meant for carrying passengers.