6 killed in Assam bus accident, 20 injured

6 killed in Assam bus accident, 20 injured

The accident took place around 8 am when the bus, on the way from Dhubri to Guwahati, hit an electric pole and fell into a deep ditch at Rangjuli, 95 km west of Guwahati.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Six persons were killed and 20 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accident took place around 8 am when the bus on way from Dhubri to Guwahati hit an electric pole and fell into a deep ditch at Rangjuli, 95 km west of Guwahati.

Rescue efforts by police and army personnel is underway.

