6-month-old baby dies on SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi

A six-month-old baby travelling from Bihar’s Patna to Delhi died on board a SpiceJet flight, ANI reported on Thursday.

The news agency quoted Sanjay Bhatia, the deputy commissioner of police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as saying that the infant was travelling to seek treatment.

“A six-month-old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight, today. The child was suffering from heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child’s medical treatment,” Bhatia said, according to ANI.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:51 IST