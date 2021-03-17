60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry
- The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that 60% of all Covid-19 active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. "60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. Mortality Rate is less than 2% even when certain States/UTs are seeing a surge," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9. "Today, nearly 43% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases and nearly 37% week on week increase in new deaths," it added.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a rise while nearly 70 districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent of late.
"If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said.
The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
Maharashtra recorded 17,864 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which took the state’s toll to 2,347,328. The ctive cases rose to 138,813. With 87 deaths, the death toll reached 52,996. The state government said that 264,897 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine, which was the highest since the state began the inoculation drive.
Maharashtra is among the five states listed by the union health ministry that continue to report a high number of daily fresh Covid-19 cases. Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Thane are the top five districts of Maharashtra that contribute most to the active cases of the state.
Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
No proposal to appoint regulator for social media, says Union minister Prasad
Man raped 5-yr-old last month. Judge fast-tracks trial, orders death penalty
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s possible candidature spices up Salt bypoll
Key sectors must be made disaster resilient, says PM Modi at global conference
'Within 3 days': Centre's order to states on tracking contacts of Covid patients
General insurance, LIC employees observing strike on March 17, 18. All you need
PM asked K'taka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says Yediyurappa
- BS Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra
News updates from HT: Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar serious
70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15
With BJP’s steady rise in Odisha, CM Patnaik turns to religion, culture
Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states
Covid-19 taught us no nation is immune to global disasters: PM Modi
- Terming the current situation "unprecedented", the Prime Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together.
Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years
