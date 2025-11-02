60-year-old life-term convict allegedly dies by suicide in UP’s Naini Central Jail

Prayagraj: A 60-year-old life-term convict allegedly died by suicide inside Uttar Pradesh’s Naini Central Jail late Saturday evening, police said. An inquiry has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the suicide, senior jail superintendent Vijay Vikram Singh said. (Representative photo)

The deceased, a resident of Barua village in Kaushambi district, was convicted in a 2020 murder case of his neighbour and was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 23, 2023, by a Kaushambi sessions court, along with his two brothers.

Initially lodged in Kaushambi District Jail, the convict was transferred to Naini Central Jail on July 20, 2025.

According to jail officials, the inmate allegedly used a towel to hang himself from a mango tree near the mat storage area in cell number two.

Late Saturday evening, inmates noticed him hanging and raised an alarm. Senior officers were subsequently informed.

Deputy commissioner of police (Trans-Yamuna) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the body has been sent for postmortem, and the report is awaited.

The deceased’s wife said she learned about her husband’s death from her son late Saturday night after receiving a call from jail authorities. “I had met him in Naini Jail during Navratri on October 31, and he seemed fine at that time,” she said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290