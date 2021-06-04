66 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in Telugu states during second wave: IMA

As the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to ravage lives in India, it has been said time and again that the virus does not distinguish between commoners or celebrities when laying ruin to their beings. However, one of the professions which have found itself especially vulnerable in the face of the pandemic in this country is frontline workers, more specifically, the doctors treating Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 second wave has so far claimed the lives of 66 doctors in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, combined. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s latest report, as many as 624 doctors have died of the disease so far across the country. The majority of doctors' deaths could be accounted to the second wave of the pandemic, according to the IMA. The organisation added that as many as 34 doctors in Andhra Pradesh and 32 doctors in Telangana also lost their lives in this duration.

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday released the figures in this regard. The second wave killed the highest number of doctors in Delhi, with the death toll being 109, it was seen. In the second spot was Bihar, whereas many as 96 doctors lose their lives to the coronavirus disease. 79 doctors died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand.

The IMA estimated that 748 doctors had died across the country in the first wave of Covid-19. As many as 34 lakh cases were registered on Wednesday. In addition, 2,887 people lost their lives due to the pandemic.

With this, the number of positive cases has peaked at 2,84,41,986. On the other hand, the total number of deaths spiked to 3,37,989. Currently, there are 17,13,413 active cases in the country.