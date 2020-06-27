66 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 2,791, recovery rate touches 68.51%

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:56 IST

With 66 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s coronavirus tally increased to a total of 2,791 on Saturday.

The bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening mentioned that two cases reported on Saturday were of healthcare workers from Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts respectively and two other patients were primary contacts of earlier detected positive cases.

All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

The cases were reported from districts like Almora (11), Bageshwar (7), Chamoli (2), Champawat (1), Dehradun (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (2), Nainital (29), Rudraprayag (3), Uttarkashi (1), and Udham Singh Nagar (1).

A total of 90 patients have also been discharged from hospitals in districts like Almora (31), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (5), Champawat (3), Dehradun (34), Pauri Garhwal (2), and Udham Singh Nagar (13).

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 63,000 samples of which results of over 3,700 are awaited.

Districts like Dehradun with 667 cases, Nainital with 454 cases, Tehri Garhwal with 412 cases and Haridwar with 313 cases, have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Champawat district with 53 coronavirus cases has the lowest number of cases in the state.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 25.830 days in the state.

Uttarakhand has 112 containment zones reported from five districts with 69 such zones from Haridwar district, 29 from Dehradun, three from Udham Singh Nagar, 10 in Tehri Garhwal district and one in Uttarkashi district.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced that the weekend-lockdown in Dehradun district can be lifted from next week, given that recoveries are increasing in the state.

PS Bhandari, district information officer for Dehradun said, “As of now, only an announcement has been made by the chief minister that the complete lockdown during weekends in Dehradun district can be lifted from next week, but orders have not been released by the district magistrate yet.”

The order is likely to be released within a day or two. Complete lockdown on weekends in Dehradun district was imposed in the first week of June, due to rising Covid-19 cases in the district.