7 antique guns stolen from Raj Bhawan, Rajasthan Police launch manhunt

Rajasthan Police have launched a manhunt for thieves who stole seven antique guns from the Raj Bhawan in Mount Abu early Sunday morning.

“We have formed some special teams to investigate these matters which are camping in various area of the district. This case is a priority for all of us. We have got some solid clues about the accused,” said Kalyan Lal Meena, Superintendent of Police of Sirohi district.

Raj Bhawan in Mount Abu, almost 500 km southeast of Jaipur, is a 151-year-old building and is the summer resort of the Rajasthan Governor.

A police official who requested anonymity said that CCTV footage from a nearby hotel showed that the incident took place around 3 am. The accused initially broke the latch of the main gate of the Raj Bhawan and entered the room in which nine antique guns were kept inside an almirah. Out of nine, seven guns were stolen.

Only three regular staff members - a sanitation worker, a gardener and a guard are posted for the maintenance of the Raj Bhawan. “Around 7am when the sanitation worker went inside the room for cleaning he saw that the locks of the almirah were broken after which he informed the guard. Assistant engineer of public works department Sanjeev Sancheti called the police to report the incident,” said the officer.

“From the statements of the staff posted at the Raj Bhawan it seems that the accused were acquainted with the building as they knew the places where the guns were kept,” he said.

The guns were used for interior decorations.

“The guns used to be mounted on the walls of the building during the governor’s visits,” the SP said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 15:00 IST