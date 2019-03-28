7 dead in explosion at crackers unit in Tamil Nadu

Seven workers of a licensed private fireworks unit at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district died on Wednesday in an explosion, according to T Anand, the district collector.

He added that the incident happened around 9.20 am, just as workers were starting work for the day. “When the incident occurred, about 50 workers including 18 women were involved in the packing, shifting, filling ingredients for the firecrackers. A minor fire broke out and the crackers stored in the unit caught fire,” Anand said.

Police officers who inspected the spot said there was nearly 1000 kg of crackers in the unit. The cause of the firs isn’t known but police suspect it may have been triggered by a smoker. “It is a licensed fireworks unit. We have launched a probe and the reason for the accident will be found soon,” Anand said.

The fire was put off by 11.30 am, and five fire tenders and 50 firefighters were sent to put off the fire, said a senior fire department official.Eighteen were grievously injured while two lost legs and hands in the explosion. The injured are undergoing treatment in government hospital. Other workers had managed to escape unhurt.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 05:33 IST