7 hours of fireworks at CWC

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:31 IST

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi

New Delhi: For seven hours on Monday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting saw fireworks with 48 of the 52 members of the body coming down heavily on leaders who signed a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi asking for structural changes in the internal processes of the party.

Four of the 23 signatories – Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, general secretary Mukul Wasnik, former Union ministers Anand Sharma and Jitin Prasada – found themselves at the receiving end of attacks by other members.

These four leaders, along with senior leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan and others -- sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, demanded formation of a parliamentary board, and maintained that the Gandhis will always be an integral part of a “collective leadership”.

A Congress functionary said the letter was triggered by apprehension among these leaders that the party high command might name a third person as the interim chief till internal elections are held as both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were said to not be keen to occupy the post. “They wanted to scuttle that move and ensure that a leader acceptable to all occupies the post,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The CWC meeting started at 11am with party general secretary KC Venugopal reading out Sonia Gandhi’s letter addressed to him on August 20, asking him to initiate the process to elect a new president.

Addressing the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told Azad that he sent her the letter on August 7 and then a reminder on August 15. “It was hurtful. You know me so well, Azad sahib. How could you think that I will take any decision on the leadership issue without consulting party leaders? You could always come and meet me. I retired long ago. I don’t want to hang on to this chair. So what’s the motive of this letter?” a CWC member quoted her as having said at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter. “It was written at a time when my mother was in hospital and you attacked her when she was at her weakest and also when the party was vulnerable, fighting the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” the CWC member quoted him as having said.

“Challenging her authority and talking about the collective leadership was an insult to her. I never wanted her to be the Congress president. She too didn’t want to become again,” Rahul Gandhi is said to have told the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi also asked Azad how the letter was reported in the press when it was written on the covering note that there was only one copy handed over to the Congress president and all other copies were destroyed.

Party treasurer Ahmed Patel criticised the dissenters. Naming Azad, Wasnik and Sharma, he said they were occupying key posts in the party and should not have written such a letter.

“I had advised you not to write any letter and told you that we will go and meet Sonia Gandhi personally, but you still went ahead. Do you want Sonia Gandhi to sit at home? Are you doing any favour to the Gandhis by saying they too will be part of the collective leadership? One may be angry over certain decisions in the party but that doesn’t mean you start writing letters. I too am out for the last three years but that is okay,” Patel is said to have told them.

Patel also told Sharma that he should have realised what he was writing when he drafted the letter. “You are talking about collective leadership. When you met Baba Ramdev at the airport, did you go after consulting the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) and the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi)?” Patel said. Sibal along with Pranab Mukherjee had met Ramdev at the Delhi airport in June 2011 to dissuade him from launching a fast during an agitation against corruption led by activist Anna Hazare.

Former PM Manmohan Singh urged Sonia Gandhi to continue on the post till Rahul Gandhi becomes the president.

Former defence minister AK Antony said if Sonia Gandhi was unwilling then Rahul Gandhi should take over. “Weakening the high command is weakening the party. How can my colleagues write such a letter? This is cruel and unfortunate.”

Party general secretary Ambika Soni demanded action against the 23 leaders. She said when the party can take action against block and district leaders for indiscipline why can’t it do the same against these leaders who first wrote the letter and then leaked it. She also told Azad that he became the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister only because of Sonia Gandhi.

Wasnik insisted that he is a party loyalist and would never go against the Gandhi family. “I owe a lot to Sonia Gandhi. How can anyone say that we did it when she was in hospital? I wish her a long life. Nobody can question my loyalty to the Congress party. I am ready to face any action.”

Sharma said the letter is not against the Gandhis but only seeks to point out to certain issues in the Congress. “I joined the Congress at the age of 18 years and will die as a Congressman.” “When we getting beaten up with canes in 1977-78, some of those present here were on the other side,” he said, referring to leaders in the Congress who joined in recent years.

When Azad was explaining the reason behind the letter, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary intervened and said “You are making lame excuses and defending the indefensible”. At this point, Sonia Gandhi asked Adhir to switch off his mike and not to speak out of turn.

Prasada said he was ready to accept the CWC decision in letter and spirit and whatever action it takes against him. “We had flagged certain organisational issues and in no way it was against the Gandhis.”

Former Union minister RPN Singh praised Sonia Gandhi for being available 24x7 to guide the party during Jharkhand elections. “We won the elections. Secondly, I want to tell all CWC members that we should all learn politics from Sonia Gandhi.” He also told the members that it is surprising that they don’t put forth their viewpoint in the CWC which is the appropriate party forum for raising such issues.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are afraid of Rahul Gandhi only and asked him to assume the reins of the party immediately.

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav said he was pained that three of the 23 dissenters were former Youth Congress presidents and knew very well how the organisation functioned.

Tariq Hameed Karra, a leader from Jammu and Kashmir, demanded that Sonia Gandhi be made lifetime president of the party. He described the move by senior leaders as less of an internal desire and more of an external design to create an alternative leadership in the Congress and the move to declare her as lifetime president would defeat that external design.

Former Union minister Jitendra Singh said there are many “Jaichands”, or traitors, in the Congress.