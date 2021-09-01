7 ministers to launch Yoga-Break app aimed to help rejuvenate during work

Union minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, along with six other Union ministers, will launch the Yoga-Break mobile application at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh, tourism and culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi and minister of state for Ayush Munjpara Kalubhai are the other ministers who will attend the launch event.

The 5-minute Yoga Break Protocol is a set of yoga exercises to de-stress, refresh and refocus on work to increase the productivity of individuals at the workplace, an Ayush ministry communique said.

“The concept of Yoga Break (Y-Break) is relevant to working professionals across the world. It has been carefully developed by eminent experts under a tested protocol,” the statement said.

The protocol comprises Tadasana- Urdhva-hastottanasana- Tadasana, Skandha chakra- Uttanamandukasana– Kati Chakrasana, Ardha Chakrasana, PrasaritaPadottanasana- Deep Breathing, Nadishodhana Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana.

This module was launched in January 2020 as a pilot project in six major metro cities in coordination with different stakeholders, the Ayush ministry said.

“A total of 15 days trial was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with six leading Yoga institutes of the country, wherein total 717 participants from different private and government bodies participated and it was a huge success,” the ministry said.

It said about 600 participants including eminent yoga practitioners, scholars, policymakers, bureaucrats, yoga enthusiasts and experts of allied sciences will participate in the launch of the app on Wednesday.