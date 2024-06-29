7 people killed, 3 others injured after two cars collide on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Seven people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries following a collision between two cars on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, known as the Samruddhi Expressway, in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday night, according to a report by news agency PTI citing police sources. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, with another person succumbing to injuries at the hospital later on. (Pic for representation)

According to officials, the accident took place around 11 p.m. on Friday near Kadvanchi village. The police stated that the victims hailed from Malad (East) in Mumbai and Buldhana district.

What happened?

Police said the incident occurred when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai collided head-on with a car travelling in the opposite direction. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, with another person succumbing to injuries at the hospital later on.

According to the PTI report, the collision's force was significant enough to cause the MUV to breach the crash barrier and veer off the left side of the road.

Residents and police swiftly responded to the scene to assist individuals trapped in the severely damaged vehicles, as reported by officials. Umesh Jadhav, a medical officer at the Government District Hospital in Jalna, confirmed that six bodies had been transported to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Three injured persons are being treated at Jalna's hospital, while one critically injured person who was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district died later. Three of the deceased are from Mumbai, while as many others are from Buldhana district.

He said one person who was shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has yet to be identified. He added that the three injured persons are from Mumbai.

Accidents on Samruddhi Highway

The Samruddhi Highway is a 701-kilometer six-lane expressway that links Mumbai and Nagpur. The first phase, connecting Nagpur to Shirdi, was opened in December 2022.

According to an official, 88 deaths occurred in road accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra from January to July last year.

A state highway police official attributed road hypnosis as a contributing factor to these accidents on the six-lane access-controlled expressway. Road hypnosis, also known as driving hypnosis, is when a driver becomes mentally detached while driving, often without recollection of specific events during that period.