2 ministers among 7 sitting MLAs kept out of BJP’s Haryana list

Oct 01, 2019

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on Monday released its first list of 78 candidates for the October 21 state assembly elections, but denied tickets to seven sitting legislators, including two ministers — Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir Singh.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will seek re-election from Karnal. Three leading sportspersons — Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda), Commonwealth medal winner, Babita Phogat (Dadri) and former national hockey captain Sandeep Singh were among the candidates who figured in the first list.

Riding on ‘Modi wave’, the party had stormed to power in Haryana for the first time in 2014, winning 47 seats.

Public Works Minister Rao Narbir who was elected from Badshahpur assembly constituency in 2014 did not find his name in the list announced on Monday.

“There are still three Ahirwal (southern Haryana) constituencies – Rewari, Gurgaon and Kosli — that are up for grabs. Rao Narbir is likely to be given ticket from Kosli or Gurgaon,’’ a party functionary said on the condition of anonymity. State president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing, Manish Yadav replaced Narbir in the Badshahpur seat.

When asked whether Goel and Narbir would be accommodated in the second list, state BJP chief Subhash Barala said nothing can be ruled out in the polls.

Industries minister Vipul Goel, who is considered close to party in charge for Haryana, Dr Anil Jain, has been replaced by state BJP treasurer Narender Gupta in the Faridabad seat.

The five other sitting MLAs who were refused tickets are: Santosh Chauhan Sarwan (Mullana seat), Santosh Yadav (Ateli), Bimla Chaudhary (Pataudi), Kulwant Baazigar (Guhla) and Tejpal Tanwar (Sohna).

State BJP chief Subhash Barala said announcement of candidates for the remaining 12 assembly seats was held back because of strategic reasons.

As expected, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), and most of his cabinet colleagues made it to the first list. They are Ram Bilas Sharma (Mahendragarh), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), OP Dhankar (Badli), Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Kavita Jain (Sonepat), Krishan Lal Panwar (Israna), Manish Grover (Rohtak), Krishan Bedi (Shahbad), Banwari Lal (Bawal) and Karan Dev Kamboj were declared as party candidates. Kamboj who won from Indri assembly constituency in Karnal district in 2014 was moved to Radaur assembly constituency in Yamunanagar this time. State BJP president, Subhash Barala would again contest from Tohana, a seat he won in 2014.

Turncoats fielded

The BJP has rewarded 14 politicians, who had crossed over from other parties, by accommodating them in the first list. The last date for filing nominations is October 4.

