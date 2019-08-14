73rd Independence Day: Where and when to watch PM Modi’s speech, flag hoisting

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the Tricolour.

This will be Modi’s first Independence Day address to the nation after his Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power for a second term with a thumping majority in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Here’s where and how you can watch PM Modi’s speech:

* You can watch the full parade and Prime Minister Modi’s speech live on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel from 6:25am.

* DD National’s coverage of Independence Day speech of the Prime Minister will also be available on Google on its search page. The link to this feed will be available on Google Search on both mobile phones and desktop by searching for ‘India Independence Day’.

* You can also watch the Independence Day speech on the webcast services of the National Informatics Centre here.

* The Prime Minister’s I-Day speech will also be available on his website narendramodi.in.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 15:12 IST