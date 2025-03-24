74% students enrolled in 61% schools offering three languages: Govt Data

New Delhi: Out of 14,71,891 Indian schools, 61.6% offer three languages, enrolling 74.7% of the 24,80,45,828 students, while 28.3% provide two languages, covering 16.8% of students, and 10.1% offer only one language, enrolling 8.5% of the total school students’ population, according to the data shared by education ministry with Lok Sabha on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the Budget session of Parliament on Monday. (Sansad TV)

Arunachal Pradesh has lowest 0.3% schools offering three languages, followed by 2.5% schools in Nagaland and 3.2% in Tamil Nadu, according to the data.

Gujarat, with 97.6%, has the highest percentage of schools offering three languages followed by Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh with 97.4% and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu with 96.8%, shows the data shared by minister of state (MoS) education Jayant Chaudhary with Lok Sabha.

Chaudhary shared the data from the latest Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) plus the 2023-24 report, in response to questions on the three-language formula asked by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s MP from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat.

The minister’s response came amid the ongoing language debate in Tamil Nadu and other southern states regarding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula, which makes it mandatory for every school student to study at least three languages.

NEP allows states, regions, and students to choose three languages, provided at least two are native Indian languages. However, Tamil Nadu follows a two-language system of Tamil and English. Regional parties in Tamil Nadu have been opposing the three-language formula, raising concerns over the possible imposition of Hindi or Sanskrit under the three-language policy.

According to the data, Tamil Nadu has a total of 58,722 schools and 37% of them offer one language, 59% offer two languages, and just 3.2% offer three languages. Of the total 12,993,050 school students in the state, 31.4% are enrolled in schools offering a single language, 57.8% in two-language schools and 10.8% in schools offering three languages.

In response to questions related to the teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Tamil Nadu, Chaudhary said that a total of 24 teachers are engaged in KVs on a part-time contractual basis to teach Tamil in 45 KVs in Tamil Nadu. “There are 86 Hindi and 65 Sanskrit faculty working in the state of Tamil Nadu at present,” he said.