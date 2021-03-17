76.4% of India's active Covid-19 cases reported in these 3 states

As India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cumulative tally reached 11,438,734, the total active caseload stood at 234,406 which comprised 2.05 per cent of the total cases, according to the Union health ministry. With 28,903 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the country reported the highest number of daily cases so far this year. The ministry also said that three states cumulatively contributed to 76.4 per cent of the total cases, which are Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. Of these three states, Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past one month, alone contributed to nearly 60 per cent of the cases, according to the health ministry.

Here’s a look at the three states which are the biggest contributors to India’s active cases of Covid-19:

Maharashtra: Maharashtra recorded 17,864 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday which took the state’s tally to 2,347,328, while active cases rose to 138,813. With 87 deaths, the death toll reached 52,996. The total number of recoveries in the state reached 2,154,253 as 9,510 patients were discharged. The state government also informed that on Tuesday 264,897 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine, which was the highest since the state began the inoculation drive. Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government has imposed lockdown or partial lockdown in several districts and cities of the state.

Kerala: Kerala on Tuesday logged 1,970 new Covid-19 cases and 2,884 recoveries as the active cases in the state came down to 26,127. The total caseload in the state touched 10,94,643 and fifteen more fatalities took the death toll to 4,422. As many as 14 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

Punjab: Punjab added 1,475 fresh infections on Tuesday which pushed the tally to 201,036, while the death toll rose to 6,137 with 38 more fatalities. The number of active cases also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday. 751 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,82,283.

