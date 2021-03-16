Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown
The report on the rise of Maharashtra Covid-19 prepared by a central team has highlighted serious lapses in testing, tracking and isolating cases. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state asking it to plan for a "worst-case scenario with sufficient lead time". Several districts have imposed night curfews, lockdown as a measure against the rapid spread of the infection after it appeared to have receded in December-January.
The state government is not in favour of imposing a lockdown. But it has not stopped district authorities from taking necessary action to contain the spread, as and when required.
Several ministers, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have debated on the scope of a second lockdown in the state in the past few weeks.
Here is what ministers have said
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that he is not in favour of lockdown, but he also dropped hints that in some areas of the state, strict lockdown might be imposed because of 'majboori'. While the decision in this regard remains pending, the chief minister last week believed to have given hotels and restaurants the last waring. "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said.
Health minister Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said lockdown is not an answer to the rising Covid-19 cases. "Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope said.
Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh
Talking specifically about Mumbai, guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said in the second week of March that night curfew, shutting down of sea beaches, night clubs and other crowded places in Mumbai can't be ruled out.
Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar
In February, the minister said that the government was considering imposing restrictions on local train timing. “We will not completely restrict the general public from commuting on the train, but will reschedule the timings,” he said. Mumbai locals resumed services for the general public from February 1 and the cases started skyrocketing since the middle of the month.
