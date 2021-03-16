IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown

Health minister Rajesh Tope has recently said that lockdown is not an answer to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST

The report on the rise of Maharashtra Covid-19 prepared by a central team has highlighted serious lapses in testing, tracking and isolating cases. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state asking it to plan for a "worst-case scenario with sufficient lead time". Several districts have imposed night curfews, lockdown as a measure against the rapid spread of the infection after it appeared to have receded in December-January.

The state government is not in favour of imposing a lockdown. But it has not stopped district authorities from taking necessary action to contain the spread, as and when required.

Several ministers, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have debated on the scope of a second lockdown in the state in the past few weeks.

Here is what ministers have said

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that he is not in favour of lockdown, but he also dropped hints that in some areas of the state, strict lockdown might be imposed because of 'majboori'. While the decision in this regard remains pending, the chief minister last week believed to have given hotels and restaurants the last waring. "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said lockdown is not an answer to the rising Covid-19 cases. "Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope said.

Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh

Talking specifically about Mumbai, guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said in the second week of March that night curfew, shutting down of sea beaches, night clubs and other crowded places in Mumbai can't be ruled out.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar

In February, the minister said that the government was considering imposing restrictions on local train timing. “We will not completely restrict the general public from commuting on the train, but will reschedule the timings,” he said. Mumbai locals resumed services for the general public from February 1 and the cases started skyrocketing since the middle of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 maharastra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh sub sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, an official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
india news

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Such international travellers who test positive are kept in special isolation ward, till such time they test negative. The contacts of such cases are also kept under institutional quarantine, till such time they test negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President J.P Nadda.(ANI)
BJP National President J.P Nadda.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
india news

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:52 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April as part of his government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies to unlock new opportunities across the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The Indian delegation was headed by Jal Shakti Ministry secretary Pankaj Kumar, while senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar led the Bangladeshi side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Health minister Rajesh Tope has recently said that lockdown is not an answer to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.(Reuters)
The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.(Reuters)
india news

Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order on behalf of the Union health ministry on March 12 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based SII.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 cases showing upward trajectory after February 2, 2021: Government

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:25 PM IST
In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said an epidemiological comparison is always made for the corresponding period of previous years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee also suggested the Department of Justice in the law ministry to request all stakeholders, including high court collegiums, to expedite the process of initiation of recommendations so that appointments are not delayed. (PTI)
The committee also suggested the Department of Justice in the law ministry to request all stakeholders, including high court collegiums, to expedite the process of initiation of recommendations so that appointments are not delayed. (PTI)
india news

Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The committee said there are still a large number of vacancies of judges in the high courts, and it "strongly recommends" that the vacant positions be filled up immediately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker sanitises the baggage of passengers at a station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker sanitises the baggage of passengers at a station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case tally nears 2k-mark, Maharashtra sees 17,864 cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:15 PM IST
In Mumbai, 15,263 people are actively infected with Covid-19, BMC data revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lokpal has also apprised the committee that it has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take necessary action to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.(AFP)
Lokpal has also apprised the committee that it has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take necessary action to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.(AFP)
india news

Parliamentary panel asks Centre to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The Lokpal has informed the committee that it received requests for reconsideration of its orders, but the same were not considered as it does not have statutory powers to review an order passed by it, the panel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the ECI, the last date for filing nominations for all the by-polls is March 30, 2021, while the counting of votes would be done on May 2, 2021.(PTI)
According to the ECI, the last date for filing nominations for all the by-polls is March 30, 2021, while the counting of votes would be done on May 2, 2021.(PTI)
india news

By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The 14 legislative assembly constituencies are Sahara, Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Basavakalyan, Maski, Morva Hadaf, Madhupur, Damoh, Pandharpur, Serchhip, Noksen, Pipili, Salt and Nagarjuna Sagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Ministry of Health along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has conducted the study 'India State-level Disease Burden Initiative'. (Representative Image)(AP)
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Ministry of Health along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has conducted the study 'India State-level Disease Burden Initiative'. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:21 PM IST
He was responding to a question on whether the government has undertaken any study about the ill effects caused by pollution on asthma patients, lungs of children and pregnant women in the country during the last three months of year 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. (PTI)
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. (PTI)
india news

Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:10 PM IST
It is also questioning a police official attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP