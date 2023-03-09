Home / India News / 7-year-old girl stepped out to buy a pack of biscuits, run over by speeding car

7-year-old girl stepped out to buy a pack of biscuits, run over by speeding car

ByNeeraj Mohan
Mar 09, 2023 07:38 PM IST

Police said the protesters agreed to disperse and hand over the girl’s body after they were promised stringent action against the culprit. The 7-year-old girl’s body was sent for autopsy

KARNAL: A seven-year-old girl was killed by a speeding car when she was trying to cross the road in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

The Karnal Sadar police station said angry residents blocked the Karnal-Munak road to protest the girl’s death and demand the driver’s arrest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Karnal Sadar police station said angry residents blocked the Karnal-Munak road to protest the girl’s death and demand the driver’s arrest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said Hasina, a brick-kiln labourer’s daughter, was on her way to a local shop to buy a pack of biscuits when the speeding car hit her near Staundi village. The car sped away after hitting the little girl.

Manoj Kumar, the police officer in charge of Karnal Sadar police station, said angry residents blocked the Karnal-Munak road to protest the girl’s death and demand the driver’s arrest.

Kumar said the protesters agreed to disperse and hand over the girl’s body after a police team promised stringent action against the culprit. Her body was sent for autopsy.

Elsewhere in the district, two young men died when they rammed into a parked truck near Hansi chowk. The two men were identified by the police as Sachin, 18, a resident of Hakikat Nagar and Prince, 19, of Shalimar Colony. The two worked at a local factory and were going towards Hansi chowk when the accident took place.

