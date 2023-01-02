8 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali; no casualties

Eight coaches of Suryanagari Express – a passenger train – derailed near Pali in Rajasthan on Monday. The incident took place at 3.27am when the train was on its way to Jodhpur. Some passengers received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the latest update by the North Western Railway. Meanwhile, buses were arranged for stranded passengers.

“Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur,” a North Western Railway official said. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways, the official added.

Speaking to ANI, a passenger recalled the harrowing experience. “Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived.”

Helpline numbers for passengers and family members concerned have been provided by the railway.

"For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information," the railway official said.

HT News Desk