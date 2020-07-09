e-paper
8-day 'total lockdown' in Assam's Golaghat from Thursday evening

8-day ‘total lockdown’ in Assam’s Golaghat from Thursday evening

According to an order issued by Golaghat District Magistrate Bibhash Chandra Modi, the “total lockdown” will remain in force till 7 pm of July 17.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Golaghat
The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, an official said.
The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, an official said.(PTI Photo)
         

The Assam government has decided to impose a “total lockdown” in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, an official said.

The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

According to an order issued by Golaghat District Magistrate Bibhash Chandra Modi, the “total lockdown” will remain in force till 7 pm of July 17.

The district magistrate said there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent times in the town, which poses a threat to public health.

“Unless strident measures are put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there may be large scale spread of incidents of Covid-19,” he said in the order.

Movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing with non-essential activities will not be allowed during the period, he said.

A total of 617 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Golaghat district.

The neighbouring Jorhat district administration had on Wednesday decided to impose a week-long total lockdown across the city from Thursday to check the spread of coronavirus.

To halt the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, a two-week lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district which comprises Guwahati city.

Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong had also imposed a complete lockdown.

Assam has reported 14,032 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday and 22 people died of the disease.

