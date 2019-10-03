8 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into river in MP’s Raisen

india

Oct 03, 2019

At least eight people were killed and 20 injured after a bus they were travelling in toppled over a bridge and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The dead, including two women and a child, were identified as residents of Chhatarpur and Raisen. The injured have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the bus, carrying 45 people from Chhatarpur from Bhopal, lost control over the vehicle due to a pothole.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been carrying out rescue operation for the past eight hours as many people are reportedly missing after the accident, said police.

Raisen’s collector Umashankar Bhargava said he has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

“We are inquiring into the matter to know the exact reason behind the accident,” said Bhargava.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:32 IST