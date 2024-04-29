Eight people, including five women and three children, were killed, and 23 people were injured after a goods vehicle collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning in the good vehicle after attending a family function. 8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

The vehicle collided with a mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the police said.

The eight victims have been identified as - Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the 23 injured people have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Out of the total, four critically injured people were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)