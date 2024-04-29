 8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi
8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Apr 29, 2024 07:25 AM IST

The incident took place on Sunday night as the goods vehicle collided with a mini truck that was parked by the roadside.

Eight people, including five women and three children, were killed, and 23 people were injured after a goods vehicle collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning in the good vehicle after attending a family function.

8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

The vehicle collided with a mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the police said.

The eight victims have been identified as - Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the 23 injured people have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Out of the total, four critically injured people were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
