83.7% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported in these 6 states

India reported 40,953 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Of the new cases reported, 83.7 per cent cases were cumulatively recorded in six states which include Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the health ministry said. With this, the country witnessed the highest surge of Covid-19 cases in 111 days and the highest single-day spike this year. The death toll stood at 1,59,558 with 188 Covid- related deaths reported. The total tally of the cases reached 11,555,284 and the active cases stood at 2,88,394, or 2.36 per cent of the tally.

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Saturday:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state as 25,681 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday which took the tally to 2,422,021 cases. The active cases stood at 177,560 while the recoveries stood at 14,400 recoveries. 70 deaths were recorded which took the death toll to 53,208.

Punjab

Punjab reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, as 2,470 cases were recorded in the state on Friday which took the tally to 207,888 cases while the death toll rose to 6,242 with 38 more deaths reported. The active cases rose to 15,459 and 1,339 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 186,187.

Kerala

Kerala reported 1,984 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which pushed the total caseload in the state to 1,100,624. The active cases came down to 25,158 and the health ministry also said that Kerala has been consistently witnessing a declining trend.

Karnataka

Karnataka recorded more than 1,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day as 1,587 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday. This took the total number of infections to 966,689 and 10 related fatalities took the death toll to 12,425. Of the new cases, 1,037 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Gujarat

Gujarat added 1,415 new coronavirus cases on Friday which took the tally to 283,864. 4 deaths were reported in the state which took the death toll to 4,437. The state has 6,147 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,140 Covid-19 cases which took its tally to 2,73,097, while seven deaths increased the toll to 3,901.