8-year-old boy falls in borewell in MP, rescue ops underway for over 15 hours

Efforts are ongoing to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday at around 11 am. The boy is stuck at a depth of 43 feet, officials said, reported news agency ANI. Efforts are ongoing to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.(ANI)

According to Vidisha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sameer Yadav, oxygen is being supplied inside the borewell, however, the rescuers have not been able to talk to the boy yet. The officials have also installed webcams to locate the boy.

“An 8-year-old boy in Vidisha fell into a 60 feet deep borewell and got stuck at 43 feet. Three teams of SDRF and 1 team of NDRF are at the spot. The child is being monitored and oxygen is being supplied inside the borewell. We haven't been able to talk to him yet and neither has food been delivered to him,” he said.

The ASP added that the rescuers have noticed some movement inside the borewell - a sign that the child is alive.

"The incident took place around 11 am. Police and administration reached the spot immediately. Movements have been noticed inside the borewell and we are trying to pull the child out as early as possible," Yadav added.

According to Yadav, the rescue team has dug a 34 feet pit of a 49-foot pit to reach the child. “We are hopeful that the child will be rescued soon,” he said.

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ahmednagar district, a five-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell. According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, the boy accidentally fell into a 200-foot-deep uncovered borewell while playing at around 4 pm on Monday and was stuck at 20 feet. While the rescuers managed to get the boy out of the borewell on Tuesday morning, he was declared dead.

(With inputs from ANI)