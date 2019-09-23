9 dead, 12 injured as two buses collide in Assam’s Sivasagar

india

At least nine people died and 12 were injured as two buses collided in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday.

The accident took place around 8.35 am when a bus headed to Dibrugarh from Golaghat collided with a minibus coming from the opposite direction at Demow on National Highway 37, the police said.

Both the buses fell into a roadside ditch following the collision.

A local police officer K Ali, who is supervising the rescue operation, said some of the victims died on the spot due to the impact. The injured were taken to the hospital but not everyone made it.

Most of the casualties were from the minibus, police said.

The injured were rushed to Demow primary health centre from where a few were referred to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, PHC officials said.

