e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 9 forest officers transferred after death of six elephants in eleven days in Chhattisgarh

9 forest officers transferred after death of six elephants in eleven days in Chhattisgarh

Six elephant deaths were reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and (Dharamjaigarh) Raigarh districts.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:23 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection.
On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection.(HT PHOTO.)
         

After the death of six elephants in the last eleven days in Chhattisgarh, the state government has reshuffled nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) on Friday.

The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the deaths of the elephants took place were also transferred.

Six elephant deaths were reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and (Dharamjaigarh) Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple of them was routine reshuffle,” said a senior officer in the government on condition of anonymity.

According to an order issued, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Atul Kumar Shukla (IFS-1986) has been transferred as PCCF State Research, Training and Climate Change and Director, Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute, Raipur and PV Narsingh Rao (IFS-1987) is now made the PCCF wildlife.

Eight other officers were also transferred.

On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection.

Earlier this week, an elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at a farm in a village in Raigarh, while an elephant calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district, while another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In