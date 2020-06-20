9 forest officers transferred after death of six elephants in eleven days in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:23 IST

After the death of six elephants in the last eleven days in Chhattisgarh, the state government has reshuffled nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) on Friday.

The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the deaths of the elephants took place were also transferred.

Six elephant deaths were reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and (Dharamjaigarh) Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple of them was routine reshuffle,” said a senior officer in the government on condition of anonymity.

According to an order issued, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Atul Kumar Shukla (IFS-1986) has been transferred as PCCF State Research, Training and Climate Change and Director, Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute, Raipur and PV Narsingh Rao (IFS-1987) is now made the PCCF wildlife.

Eight other officers were also transferred.

On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection.

Earlier this week, an elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at a farm in a village in Raigarh, while an elephant calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district, while another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.