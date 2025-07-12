9 Japanese Encephalitis cases reported in Nagaland, authorities urge precaution

Nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have so far been reported in Nagaland this year, prompting the state’s health department to issue a public advisory calling for increased vigilance, especially during the ongoing monsoon season when the risk of mosquito-borne diseases is at its peak. Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases surge in Nagaland(Representative image)

The state’s Department of Health and Family Welfare said that JE is a potentially severe viral infection transmitted by Culex mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water sources like paddy fields and ponds. The disease can cause brain inflammation and lead to serious complications or death.

“For every symptomatic JE case, there are likely 300 to 1000 asymptomatic infections,” the department noted, underlining the importance of early detection and preventive action.

Pigs, which act as amplifying hosts, play a key role in the transmission cycle. The virus, however, is not spread from person to person, the department said.

“There is no specific antiviral treatment for JE; medical care is focused on managing symptoms. The typical incubation period is 5-10 days,” it said.

“The district health units have been directed to strengthen disease surveillance, carry out fogging operations, and raise public awareness. The health department has advised individuals experiencing sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, or confusion to seek immediate medical attention,” the advisory said.

The department also highlighted the need to boost routine immunisation, promote community engagement, and respond swiftly to any new cases.