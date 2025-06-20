Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
9 killed after SUV, truck collide heads-on in Bengal

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 11:53 AM IST

The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, said police.

Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, police said.

The West Bengal police said that the matter is under investigation.(Representational Photo)
The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said.

"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI.

The police are investigating the matter.

News / India News / 9 killed after SUV, truck collide heads-on in Bengal
