9-month-old baby of man who attended Tablighi Jamaat event contracts Covid-19

According to the spokesperson, the infant’s father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members under treatment for Covid-19 in Dehradun. He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Dehradun
An NDMC municipal worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize an area in a government school being used as a quarantine centre for members of the Tablighi Jamaat Alami Markaz cluster in New Delhi.
A nine-month-old infant who is among the latest coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand contracted the infection from his father after he returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Saturday.

They did not say where the congregation was held or when the infant’s father had tested positive.

The infant is one of the three new coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand on Friday. The number of cases in the state after these fresh infections has risen to 40, a health department spokesperson said.

The baby is quarantined at a school in Jakhan area of Dehradun, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the infant’s father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members under treatment for Covid-19 in Dehradun. He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

However, the baby’s mother has tested negative for Covid-19, he said.

The other two persons who tested positive on Friday were a woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a Tablighi Jamaat member from Nainital district, the spokesperson said.

The woman officer had recently returned from training in Lucknow. Contact tracing of the officer is underway, he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat member is undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, he said.

