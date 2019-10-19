e-paper
9-year-old dies in Hyderabad after getting stuck between lift, duct

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:28 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

A nine-year-old girl was crushed to death after she got stuck in the gap between the elevator and its duct at her home in Hyderabad on Friday, the police said.

Lasya Yadav was taking the lift up to the third floor of her independent house in Hasthinapuram North Extension Colony, on the outskirts of the city, at around noon when the accident took place, police said. Her family had recently moved to the newly-built three storey house.

The minor’s leg accidentally got stuck in the narrow gap. Before she could pull her leg out, someone called for the lift on the third floor. The lift started moving up even when its outer grill was open.

“Part of Lasya’s body also got crushed between the wall of the duct and the lift,” police officials aware of the developments said.

Her father, Chandrasekhar Yadav, immediately called the ambulance service and also the lift maintenance staff, who rushed to the spot. They struggled for nearly two hours to rescue the nine-year-old.

“She was immediately taken to a hospital nearby where she was pronounced brought dead,” the police said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered in the case.

The president of Telangana child rights association, P Achyuta Rao, expressed grief over Lasya’s death and blamed it on the substandard elevators being used in buildings without following safety norms. He said municipal authorities should give permission to builders only after certifying the fitness of the elevators.

India News