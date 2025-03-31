'90% issues will be solved if…': Chirag Paswan on the Navratri meat ban row

Amid a brewing controversy over the administrative orders of a temporary meat ban in some places during Navratri and Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, Union minister Chirag Paswan denounced what he called "divisive politics" surrounding the religious issues. Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged political parties to stop engaging in religion-related issues.(PTI)

Addressing the matter after the NDA meeting at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence, Paswan voiced his frustration and dismissed the focus on religious observances as "trash talk"

He also urged political parties to stop engaging in issues related to a person's faith and religion.

Also Read | Meat shop near temple in Lucknow sealed for violating Navratri ban

"People try to create division in society for their politics. There are big issues today which should be discussed. At least, political parties should not comment on other people's religion or anyone's religion. This is a matter of personal faith," Paswan told ANI.

Labelling the discussions over the meat ban as “worthless,” Paswan said that people from all religions have maintained brotherhood for centuries and have lived simply.

Also Read | As Navratri begins, Delhi residents say unable to sleep due to boom boxes

"Faltu ki baaten hai ye sab (this is all trash talk). This is not required. This has been happening for centuries, where every religious person has maintained brotherhood and lived simply. Who will offer Namaz and where, whether shops will remain open or closed during Navratri - all these are worthless talks. There is no need for a discussion over this," the Union Minister said.

'90 per cent of issues can be resolved if...': Chirag Paswan's advice

Paswan asserted that 90 per cent of the issues would be resolved if religious organisations and political parties held back from "interfering" in each other's matters.

"The day religious organisations stop protecting political parties and the day politicians or political parties stop interfering in the matter of faith, nearly 90 per cent of the problems would be resolved. The trouble happens when controversies emerge due to politics," he added.

Maihar meat ban row

Paswan's remark come in the heel of an ongoing controversy in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar, where the district administration imposed a ban on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs within the limits of the Maihar Nagar Palika during Navratri, from March 30 to April 7.

Also Read | No meat sale in Varanasi during nine days of Navratri

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Maihar, Vikas Kumar Singh, issued an order for the purpose on Friday under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which grants the power to issue immediate preventive orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.