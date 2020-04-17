92 new coronavirus cases take Gujarat tally to 1,021, death toll at 30

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:51 IST

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gujarat crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday after 92 new infections were reported during the last 12 hours, PTI reported citing state health officials.

Jayanti Ravi, the state’s principal secretary for health, said out of the 92 Covid-19 cases, the highest, 45, were from Ahmedabad, followed by 14 in Surat, nine in Vadodara, eight in Bharuch and five in Narmada.

The coronavirus count in Gujarat now stands at 1,021.

Ravi also said that two more people succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the state, taking the death toll due to the infection to 38 on Friday.

These deaths, reported in the last 12 hours, were recorded from Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts, she said. A 31-year-old man died in Vadodara and another aged 55 succumbed in Ahmedabad during his treatment, she said.

New cases have emerged in other districts including Botad with three, Panchmahal with two and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, the senior bureaucrat said.

One more Covid-19 patient recovered in the state and so far 74 people have been discharged from hospitals.

India reported 724 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

There were 11,201 active cases, 1,748 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals and 427 Covid-19 related fatalities, the ministry’s website showed at 8am.