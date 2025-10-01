Mumbai, Maharashtra had over 92 per cent pendency for the Indian Penal Code cases that went into trial in 2023, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau data. 92 pc pendency rate for IPC cases in Maharashtra in 2023: NCRB report

The state's conviction rate in 2023 was 49.3 per cent, significantly lower than that of states like Kerala , Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh . Mizoram at 95.1 per cent had the highest conviction rate in the country.

As many as 24,14, 487 IPC cases went into trial , but only 1,82,636 cases were decided by the courts in the state, the data showed.

As many as 22,31,851 cases were undecided by the end of 2023.

Bihar has the highest pendency rate of 98.9 per cent in the country, while Mizoram has the lowest rate of 59 per cent.

Crimes such as assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, voyeurism, kidnaping and murder were covered under the Indian Penal Code .

There were 79,164 convictions, 69,164 discharges and 12,309 acquittals in Maharashtra in 2023.

As per the NCRB data, 1,774 matters `abated' and 5,004 matters were withdrawn from prosecution.

The data also showed that of 19,85,729 cases under SLL that went into trial in the state in 2023, conviction was secured in 31,315 matters. The trial pendency rate in these matters was as high as 94.2 percent.

Cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, Immoral Traffic Act, Arms Act and Information Technology Act are included in this category.

In Mumbai, 3,27,622 cases went into trial, and there were convictions in 10,044 of these cases, the report said. There were 5,863 discharges and 4,969 acquittals in the IPC matters.

Another interesting fact mentioned in the NCRB report is that 27,45,349 summons were issued to accused in various cases in 2023, of which 1,74,930 were still pending at the end of the year.

Similarly, 3,84,241 non-bailable warrants were issued in 2023 of which 1,02,542 were pending.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, released the report on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.