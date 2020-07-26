e-paper
Home / India News / 927 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in Kerala

927 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in Kerala

With 927 cases total went up to 19,025. Among this, live cases are 9655 and recovered 9,302. With two more deaths, toll risen to 62.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
State capital Thiruvananthapuram remained worst affected with 175 new cases, triple lockdown is in force in many areas, especially along the coastal belt.(HT Photo)
         

Kerala has reported 927 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday even as the state cabinet is meeting on Monday to discuss new strategies to contain locally-transmitted cases. There is a big spike in locally-transmitted cases, at least 80 per cent now, making contact tracing difficult for harried health officials.

With 927 cases total went up to 19,025. Among this, live cases are 9,655 and recovered 9,302. With two more deaths, toll risen to 62. Though nine deaths took place in the state only 2 found place in government records amid allegations that officials are ignoring many deaths citing flimsy reasons. When asked about this, a senior official admitted that some cases were excluded and they will reflect in the next day’s list. Among infected are 16 health workers and 12 police personnel including the central paramilitary guards.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram remained worst affected with 175 new cases, triple lockdown is in force in many areas, especially along the coastal belt. At least 1,56, 162 people are under observation in the state, said state health minister’s office. With 29 more areas converted into hotspots total containment spots went up to 495.

