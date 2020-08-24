93 detonators, bullets recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST

A joint team of the Odisha police and the BSF claims to have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repairing weapons in the Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Khilari said a joint team of Malkangiri District Voluntary Force and BSF’s 76th battalion had conducted an operation in the forest area of Kurub, Sudhakonda and Elkanur villages under Kalimela police station area two days ago.

During the search, the personnel recovered a huge cache of ammunition. They found forty-eight 12-Bore empty cartridge cases with caps, two 12 Bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, lathe machine, carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe accessories, iron scrap material and Maoist literature.

“It is suspected that these articles might have been used for illegal manufacture and repair of arms and ammunition to be used for anti-national, subversive activities,” Khilari said.

Khilari also said that from the preliminary investigation it has been ascertained that the Maoists were planning to construct an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the forest to manufacture guns and repair the weapons in order to launch a future attack on the police personnel.