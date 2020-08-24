e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 93 detonators, bullets recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

93 detonators, bullets recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

The police said that from the preliminary investigation it has been ascertained that the Maoists were planning to construct an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the forest.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The police found forty-eight 12-Bore empty cartridge cases with caps, two 12 Bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, lathe machine, carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe accessories, iron scrap material and Maoist literature. (HT Photo)
The police found forty-eight 12-Bore empty cartridge cases with caps, two 12 Bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, lathe machine, carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe accessories, iron scrap material and Maoist literature. (HT Photo)
         

A joint team of the Odisha police and the BSF claims to have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repairing weapons in the Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Khilari said a joint team of Malkangiri District Voluntary Force and BSF’s 76th battalion had conducted an operation in the forest area of Kurub, Sudhakonda and Elkanur villages under Kalimela police station area two days ago.

During the search, the personnel recovered a huge cache of ammunition. They found forty-eight 12-Bore empty cartridge cases with caps, two 12 Bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, lathe machine, carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe accessories, iron scrap material and Maoist literature.

“It is suspected that these articles might have been used for illegal manufacture and repair of arms and ammunition to be used for anti-national, subversive activities,” Khilari said.

Khilari also said that from the preliminary investigation it has been ascertained that the Maoists were planning to construct an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the forest to manufacture guns and repair the weapons in order to launch a future attack on the police personnel.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In