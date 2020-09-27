e-paper
Home / India News / 949 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand past 46,000-mark, 11 patients die

949 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand past 46,000-mark, 11 patients die

The state also reported the death of 11 Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll to 566. Out of the 566 fatalities, 181 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The state has so far tested over 6.68 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited.
The state has so far tested over 6.68 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With 949 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand crossed the 46,000 mark taking the tally of total cases to 46,281.

The state also reported the death of 11 Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll to 566. Out of the 566 fatalities, 181 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

On Saturday, the state reported 1007 recoveries with the maximum 389 from Dehradun, taking the tally of total recoveries to 34,649. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 74.87% and the rate of doubling of cases stands at 34.07 days.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, the maximum of 295 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (178), Almora (92), Pauri (80), Nainital (65), US Nagar (63), Uttarkashi (59), Pithoragarh (48), Champawat (37), Chamoli (15), Tehri (12), Rudraprayag (3) and Bageshwar (2).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 12,339 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (8907), US Nagar (8152) and Nainital (5683).

The state has so far tested over 6.68 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited. The positivity rate stands at 7.17% in the state at present.

Uttarakhand currently has 481 containment zones in nine districts including 335 in Haridwar district.

To strengthen the health infrastructure and fight the epidemic, the state government has 17 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals functional along with 418 Covid Care Centres.

