A caste-wise analysis of all chief ministers in India

Caste is a driving factor in Indian politics. While Indian politics has definitely become more socially egalitarian in the post-Independence period, it continues to play a crucial role in electoral arithmetic. The question to ask then is: Have politicians from deprived castes been more successful in getting themselves to leadership positions? Caste plays a crucial role in India's electoral arithmetic.

This is the first of a two-part series based on HT’s own caste database of chief ministers in India. The second part will look at the questions of party-wise social background, subcastes and dynasties.

