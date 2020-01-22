A few traitors are keeping weapons in mosques, says Karnataka BJP MLA

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 02:15 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka legislator MP Renukacharya has raked up a controversy by claiming that a “few traitors” kept weapons in mosques instead of offering prayers there.

“There are a few traitors who sit in a Masjid and write Fatwa. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid?” Renukacharya said during a rally to drum up support for the amended citizenship act.

Renukacharya is the MLA from Honnali Assembly constituency of the state.

“You killed our youth who opposed cow slaughter and you expect us to be silent? It is impossible. Today, Congress and JD(S) workers are jobless. People no longer attend their political meetings. You support the minority community and mock Modiji, Yediyurappa, and Kateel. You expect us to stay mum? After Modi ji became the Prime Minister, no incident of communal riot has been reported. Peace was restored,” he added.

“They campaigned against Modiji that if we come to power we will chase the Pakistanis away,” he added.

Party’s state unit spokesperson G Madhusudhana said the state government would consider Renukacharya’s remarks seriously, probe into his claims and act if they were true. “We will review what he (Renukacharya) said, the context in which he said and act against offenders if weapons are found in mosques,” Madhusudhana was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.