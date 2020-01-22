e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / A few traitors are keeping weapons in mosques, says Karnataka BJP MLA

A few traitors are keeping weapons in mosques, says Karnataka BJP MLA

Renukacharya is the MLA from Honnali Assembly constituency of the state.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 02:15 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Devanagere
Party’s state unit spokesperson G Madhusudhana said the state government would consider Renukacharya’s remarks seriously, probe into his claims and act if they were true.
Party’s state unit spokesperson G Madhusudhana said the state government would consider Renukacharya’s remarks seriously, probe into his claims and act if they were true.(HT File)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka legislator MP Renukacharya has raked up a controversy by claiming that a “few traitors” kept weapons in mosques instead of offering prayers there.

“There are a few traitors who sit in a Masjid and write Fatwa. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid?” Renukacharya said during a rally to drum up support for the amended citizenship act.

Renukacharya is the MLA from Honnali Assembly constituency of the state.

“You killed our youth who opposed cow slaughter and you expect us to be silent? It is impossible. Today, Congress and JD(S) workers are jobless. People no longer attend their political meetings. You support the minority community and mock Modiji, Yediyurappa, and Kateel. You expect us to stay mum? After Modi ji became the Prime Minister, no incident of communal riot has been reported. Peace was restored,” he added.

“They campaigned against Modiji that if we come to power we will chase the Pakistanis away,” he added.

Party’s state unit spokesperson G Madhusudhana said the state government would consider Renukacharya’s remarks seriously, probe into his claims and act if they were true. “We will review what he (Renukacharya) said, the context in which he said and act against offenders if weapons are found in mosques,” Madhusudhana was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

tags
top news
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news