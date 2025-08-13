A routine check, 4 fake IDs and a toy gun shatter man's two-year charade as a cop in Delhi

Lakhpat Singh Negi, 36, was living the social life of a cop, gathering respect and some money, for two years before his charade went bust this week. And it happened rather tamely: when he was just sitting in his car and some real cops asked him some questions. Man named Lakhpat Singh Negi was arrested for pretending to be a Delhi Police sub-inspector, officials said on Wednesday.(AI-generated, representative image)

Negi was arrested for pretending to be a Delhi Police sub-inspector, officials said on Wednesday.

The patrolling staff of Maurya Enclave police station noticed Negi, a resident of Rohini, sitting inside a car in a suspicious manner in Pitampura, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), northwest, Bhisham Singh told PTI.

Questioned by the patrol team, Negi avoided disclosing his identity, and then told them he was a sub-inspector posted at the cyber police station in Dwarka, the DCP said.

The team weren't convinced, and took him to the police station for verification.

He had no police identity card and gave misleading details about his personal identification serial (PIS) number, the DCP further said.

A search of his vehicle later threw up four police ID cards, all fake.

His photos on these showed him in full police regalia: uniform, name plate, cap, and all.

Besides a beret and a peaked cap, a holster was found too — the gun inside was a toy, though.

There was also a fluorescent jacket, ‘Delhi Police’ stickers he ordered online, several badges used by decorated officers, file covers, court summons, and eight debit or credit cards, the officer said.

Three mobile phones were seized too.

Negi is a graduate and a former accountant. He allegedly said during interrogation that he had been posing as a police officer for the past two years “to gain respect and monetary advantage”.

He has no prior criminal record, the DCP said.

A case has been registered.

This comes days after en entire fake police station was busted in neighbouring Noida, where a fake embassy was also busted only some weeks ago.