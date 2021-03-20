IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks
HT Image
HT Image
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024
READ FULL STORY
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST

Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024.

The appointment of Hosabale was announced at the ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the meeting of the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, in Bengaluru.

Hosabale’s appointment comes at a time when the Sangh is in an expansion mode and has set itself the ambitious task of opening at least one Shakha, or unit, in every mandal or a cluster of 10-12 villages ahead of its centenary celebrations. While the ties between Bharatiya Janata Party, and its ideological parent, the Sangh have become increasingly synergistic over the past decade, it wasn’t always that way, and analysts said it will interesting to watch the interplay between both as they expand .

In the Sangh, the general secretary is the deputy to the chief or the sarsanghchalak but is largely seen as a key figure in decision making and everyday running of the organisation. He is in charge of appointing central officials and leading the executive committee of the Kendriya Karyakarni Mandal. The secretary is assisted by a team of joint general secretaries.

Hosabale’s skills as a planner and an organisational leader, displayed during his stint with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) or the students’ wing of the RSS and the ease with which he balances the Sangh’s ideological position with political pragmatism have been pivotal in his selection for the crucial position, said people familiar with the thinking behind his appointment who asked not to be named.

“His ability to straddle the ideology of the Sangh and the politics of Bharatiya Janata Party are well known and will be put to good use as the Sangh prepares for its expansion as well as acts as a guiding force for the BJP that will also face a test in 2024 (general elections),” said one of them, a senior RSS functionary.

A joint general secretary of the RSS since 2009, Hosabale was in the reckoning for the position for the last six years. In 2018, when the last elections took place, there was a section of the cadre that pushed for a younger, more articulate Hosable to replace Joshi, who served as second-in-command for three terms. Joshi went on to complete his fourth term.

In 2018, when speculation about Dattatreya being appointed the general secretary arose, a section within the Sangh was reported to have expressed concern over the insinuation that his promotion was being linked to his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many felt that his equation with the prime minister could influence the Sangh’s work.

“There were fears that the Sangh, which is known to not shy away from taking a stand against government policies, could soften its stand or be influenced in some way. But the Sangh follows a robust process and does not intervene in political decision making. The affiliates can however raise issues of concern,” said a second person familiar with the matter, also a senior Sangh functionary.

Rakesh Sinha, BJP member of Rajya Sabha and an author who was extensively written on the Sangh, said Hosabale has been a driving force behind the Sangh’s efforts to reach out to marginalised sections of society.

“He has the capacity to contextualise the ideology as per emerging trends and socio-economic forces. He believes in discourse and dialogue and consequently even those opposed to the Sangh enjoy engaging with him. He represents Sangh’s model of outreach,” Sinha said.

Keeping in view that a larger section of the karyakartas (volunteers) is under 50, Hosable who is younger than the 73-year Joshi is expected to have a better understanding of the “aspirations and the changed thought process of the cadre”, said a third RSS functionary.

And Hosabale is also perceived to be the liberal face of the Sangh.

“While there is no question of diluting the Sangh’s ideology; there is a need to be more inclusive. It was Dattaji who articulated the Sangh’s view on controversial issues such as homosexuality,” the second person added.

His initiative is perceived to have changed the narrative and the Sangh came around to accepting the demand for decriminalising homosexuality.

In 2016, at a conclave, Hosable said that the Sangh does not consider homosexuality as a crime, although he didn’t endear himself to the LGBT community by adding that it needs a psychological treatment.

Popularly known as Datta ji, Hosable is from Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He joined the RSS in 1968 and became a full-time worker of ABVP in 1978. He was the general secretary of ABVP for 15 years with his headquarters being Mumbai. He has a degree in English literature and was imprisoned for more than a year under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency.

Fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil and Sanskrit, Hosbale played an active role in setting up the Youth Development Centre in Guwahati, Assam, World Organization of Student and Youth (WOSY).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee and Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ashoka students seek return of professors

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi The students’ body at Ashoka University on Saturday announced a “two-day boycott of classes” next week to protest the resignation of two professors, Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian, even as more academics -- including former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan -- weighed in and expressed their support for Mehta and his departure on fears that he could be a “political liability” for the university on account of his strong political views
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to randomly test people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at public places without their consent amid a surge in infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

120mn doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Union government has placed orders for 120 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, moving to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery as a new wave of infections takes holds in several parts of the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Varsity students plan two-day class boycott

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
india news

Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
india news

Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bagchi
Arindam Bagchi
india news

Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg)
File photo: US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg)
india news

Raised human rights issues, says US defence secretary. A strong rebuttal follows

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Indian officials said human rights and values were only discussed at Lloyd Austin's meetings as shared strengths of the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April: Check dates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • The RBI listed bank holidays are not observed uniformly across the country, and varies from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
india news

Farmers seek withdrawal of par panel's recommendation to implement 1 agri law

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:20 PM IST
In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, the Standing Committee on Food chaired by TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay recommended the government to "implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP