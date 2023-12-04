A sustained focus on corruption allegations key in victory for BJP

From alleged irregularities in the excise policy in Chhattisgarh, to the Kalehswaram dam in Telangana, to a “red diary” in Rajasthan, a sustained focus on corruption allegations across states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were key parts of the BJP’s campaign in these states, forming the basis of successes in the first two, and an increase in seats in the southern state. Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Jabalpur on November 17. (ANI)

In Chhattisgarh for instance, where the BJP pulled off its largest win in history in terms of seatshare, winning 54 seats, the last three months of the campaign saw them attack the Bhupesh Baghel government on a host of allegations, from excise, to coal, to the dissemination of funds by the District Mineral Fund. The party also targeted chief minister Baghel, with officers reportedly close to him arrested by central agencies like the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Former minister Ajay Chandrakar, who fought from the Kurud constituency and won said, “Corruption is the biggest issue in this election. All the scams which came to the fore during the Congress reign created a narrative in the state that the Bhupesh Baghel led government is neck deep in corruption. The Congress knows it is now difficult for it to return with this image in front of the people.”

OP Choudhary, former IAS officer turned politician, who won from Raigarh and is considered one of the frontrunners for the Chhattisgarh chief minister’s post said that corruption was one of the major reasons of the Congress poor performance in the plains of the state. “It is only corruption that defeated the Congress in most seats, and people understand that the party gave them nothing except this, and did it without any shame,” Choudhary said.

Congress spokesperson RP Singh however denied these allegations and said that the BJP had taken advantage of investigative agencies and created a false narrative.

In Rajasthan too, a state where the BJP has upturned power, corruption formed the crux of the BJP campaign, particularly after allegations raised by minister Rajendra Gudha, who said he knew of a “red diary” that contained in it records of irregularities. Gudha was sacked by the Congress within days of making the allegation. To be sure, the contents of the “red diary” have never been made public, with the Congress alleging that these were false allegations.

Still, they became an important part of the BJP thrust with Baba Balaknath, the successful candidate from Tijara and a BJP chief ministerial hopeful saying, “People voted for a change because they were fed up with the way the Congress has turned the state into a den of corruption.”