A theft suspect dies in police lock-up in Muzaffarpur, two cops suspended

PATNA: A 35-year-old man, who was taken into police custody for questioning in connection with a bike theft, was found dead on Thursday morning at Kanti police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district earlier this week, police said. Police took the 35-year-old to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival (Representative image)

Two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Kanti police station, were suspended. Villagers, protesting against the custody death, attacked the police station and ransacked it, said a police officer.

Police allegedly picked up Shivam Kumar Jha, a resident of Kalwari village, late Tuesday evening for questioning after a bike theft case was lodged at Kanti police station against unidentified persons.

Jha’s family claimed that a police team, not in uniform, arrived at their home around 10 pm. They allegedly beat Jha, tied his hands and feet, and took him away. The family further alleged that the police demanded a bribe to release Jha, and when it wasn’t paid, he was brutally tortured.

The Muzaffarpur police suspect Jha died by suicide inside the police lock-up.

“According to preliminary investigation, Jha died by suicide. He hanged himself in the police lock-up. Police took him to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Muzaffarpur Sushil Kumar said.

The body was sent for postmortem examination and police awaits the autopsy report.

“Since he died inside the lock-up, we have registered the case as per the rules under custodial death. A judicial enquiry has started and a magistrate from Muzaffarpur Town initiated the process,” said Kumar.