Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, photo and mail id, says UIDAI
UIDAI has issued a notice that no documents will be required to update personal information of Aadhaar cardholders. Just walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card, in case you want to update your mobile number, photo and mail addressindia Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:37 IST
You can get your latest photograph updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. Not only this, details such as biometrics, registered mobile number and email id can also be updated without any problem. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a notice that no documents will be required to update the personal information of the Aadhaar cardholders. Aadhaar card users who want to update their details like photograph, biometrics, mobile number or email id, will now simply have to visit any of the official Aadhar Seva Kendra and update their details.
“No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra,” UIDAI tweeted.
#AadhaarUpdateChecklist— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 13, 2019
No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive #AadhaarSevaKendra visit https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/PXlak38PDi
In an earlier tweet, the UIDAI had shared a list of valid documents that can be submitted for requesting an update of details such as name, address and date of birth.
#AadhaarUpdateChecklist— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 12, 2019
If you want to update your Name, Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, ensure that the document you use is in your name and is one of the valid documents listed here: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/9vQwPICC8G
The UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras are available in several cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Agra, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hisar and Chandigarh.
The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:
Fresh Aadhaar enrolment
Name update
Address update
Mobile number update
Email ID update
Date of Birth (DOB) update
Gender update
Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update
The current update limit details are mentioned below:
a) For DoB correction- 1 time
b) For name correction- 2 times
c) For gender correction- 1 time
As per current UIDAI policy, resident can update his/her age limit as +/- three years. In case, the age gap is more or less than the given limit, people need to contact their area UIDAI Regional Office.
Which facilities can be done online?
Only update or change in address is allowed for requests generated through online mode. Mobile number is mandatory for online update to receive OTP.
First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:37 IST