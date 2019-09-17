Aadhaar card: No documents required to update mobile number, photo and mail id, says UIDAI

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:37 IST

You can get your latest photograph updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. Not only this, details such as biometrics, registered mobile number and email id can also be updated without any problem. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a notice that no documents will be required to update the personal information of the Aadhaar cardholders. Aadhaar card users who want to update their details like photograph, biometrics, mobile number or email id, will now simply have to visit any of the official Aadhar Seva Kendra and update their details.

“No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra,” UIDAI tweeted.

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive #AadhaarSevaKendra visit https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/PXlak38PDi — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 13, 2019

In an earlier tweet, the UIDAI had shared a list of valid documents that can be submitted for requesting an update of details such as name, address and date of birth.

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

If you want to update your Name, Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, ensure that the document you use is in your name and is one of the valid documents listed here: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/9vQwPICC8G — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 12, 2019

The UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras are available in several cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Agra, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hisar and Chandigarh.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email ID update

Date of Birth (DOB) update

Gender update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update

The current update limit details are mentioned below:

a) For DoB correction- 1 time

b) For name correction- 2 times

c) For gender correction- 1 time

As per current UIDAI policy, resident can update his/her age limit as +/- three years. In case, the age gap is more or less than the given limit, people need to contact their area UIDAI Regional Office.

Which facilities can be done online?

Only update or change in address is allowed for requests generated through online mode. Mobile number is mandatory for online update to receive OTP.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:37 IST